Mixed reactions to Governor Kate Brown's 'two-week freeze' measures

The wake of brown's announcement.... restaurant and bar owners are already hard at work trying to ajust to closing again next week.

But kezi 9 news reporter evita garza is live in downtown roseburg to show us why one owner is struggling to accept the news.

Right behind me, business is picking up at mariachi loco.

The owner tells me this is what it been like every night since they re- opened in march& and he says he not ready to give this up when the two-week pause starts next week.

The owner says recovering from the first shutdown in march has been tough.

He says they are slowing getting back on their feet& after losing a lot of money with their customers.

When they reopened in may& he says theye done everything they can to stay safe&that why this pause is a big disappointment.

Ramon bautisit?wee trying to do everything right& but when i found out that wee going back to take out, or possible shut down for two weeks, it frustratin?

14 seconds however, bautisita says they will start preparing this restaurant for the closure this weekend& before they have to shut down next week.

Matt... when bautisita does reopen... whenever that might be.... he's hoping it will be the last time he has to go through something like this.

Reporting in roseburg evita garza kezi 9