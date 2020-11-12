Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mixed reactions to Governor Kate Brown's "two-week freeze" measures

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Mixed reactions to Governor Kate Brown's 'two-week freeze' measures
Mixed reactions to Governor Kate Brown's "two-week freeze" measures

The wake of brown's announcement.... restaurant and bar owners are already hard at work trying to ajust to closing again next week.

But kezi 9 news reporter evita garza is live in downtown roseburg to show us why one owner is struggling to accept the news.

Right behind me, business is picking up at mariachi loco.

The owner tells me this is what it been like every night since they re- opened in march&amp; and he says he not ready to give this up when the two-week pause starts next week.

The owner says recovering from the first shutdown in march has been tough.

He says they are slowing getting back on their feet&amp; after losing a lot of money with their customers.

When they reopened in may&amp; he says theye done everything they can to stay safe&amp;that why this pause is a big disappointment.

Ramon bautisit?wee trying to do everything right&amp; but when i found out that wee going back to take out, or possible shut down for two weeks, it frustratin?

14 seconds however, bautisita says they will start preparing this restaurant for the closure this weekend&amp; before they have to shut down next week.

Matt... when bautisita does reopen... whenever that might be.... he's hoping it will be the last time he has to go through something like this.

Reporting in roseburg evita garza kezi 9




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jackson County restaurants pump the breaks for two-week pause [Video]

Jackson County restaurants pump the breaks for two-week pause

Parkside Cafe is just one restaurant that's having to adjust to Governor Brown's new metrics of Jackson County's two-week pause.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Jackson County's public health system 'overwhelmed' by COVID-19 cases as pause begins [Video]

Jackson County's public health system 'overwhelmed' by COVID-19 cases as pause begins

The two-week pause on certain activities, mandated by Governor Brown and state health officials, began on Wednesday.

Credit: KDRVPublished