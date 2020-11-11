Georgia ballot recount

GA election official: audit will dispel 'nonsense'Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling on Thursday said the state's hand audit of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election "will be the largest hand retallying by..
Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia RecountPresident-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.
Georgia's recount results may take another weekIt could be another week before we get Georgia's election results. The current tally shows president-elect Joe Biden with just a 14,000 vote lead over President Trump.