Georgia ballot recount

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A look at what Trump may do while still in his Presidency.

Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Georgia Recount 'a Sham and a Hoax and a Fix'

Political strategist and Newsmax analyst Dick Morris on Friday blasted the presidential ballot...
Newsmax - Published

Georgia to manually recount every ballot as Biden leads by 14K votes

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that election officials will...
FOXNews.com - Published

EXPLAINER: Is Georgia's upcoming ballot 'audit' a recount?

Hand counts are generally less reliable than machine counts, one expert said, adding that it was...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



GA election official: audit will dispel 'nonsense' [Video]

GA election official: audit will dispel 'nonsense'

Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling on Thursday said the state's hand audit of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election "will be the largest hand retallying by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Picks Chief Of Staff, Trump Points To Georgia Recount

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his White House chief of staff, going with someone very familiar to him. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
Georgia's recount results may take another week [Video]

Georgia's recount results may take another week

It could be another week before we get Georgia's election results. The current tally shows president-elect Joe Biden with just a 14,000 vote lead over President Trump.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published