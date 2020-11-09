Watch: Arjun Rampal grilled by NCB for 7 hours in drug-related case

Global  
 

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours.

The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday.

The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning.

NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12.

She has been called in for a second round of questioning.

She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case.

Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.


Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13 after hours of grilling by the authorities. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, however, didn't reveal the details regarding Rampal's grilling. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Rampal, in a drug-related case. Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 09 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on November 11. Further investigation in the drug-related case is underway.

Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on November 13. NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also grilled yesterday by NCB in the drug case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday questioned actor Arjun Rampal for more than seven hours...
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was snapped at the Narcotics Control Bureau office,...
Arjun Rampal's house has been raided a day after the NCB arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife...
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs related case.

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020.

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020.

