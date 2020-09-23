BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show.

The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks.

Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.