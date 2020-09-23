BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.
Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Fitness trainer Joe Wicks has been awarded an MBE for his services to fitnessand charity. He became the nation’s PE teacher in March, offering freeworkouts each day at 9am throughout lockdown. Wicks describes the honour as a'dream come true' and promises that if there is another national lockdown, hisdaily sessions will return.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Australian superstar Kylie Minogue made what she called a crazy slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.
Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Shortly after her 12th birthday, Kimmy Witty was diagnosed with a rare genetic kidney disease called Nephronophthisis. Her kidneys were functioning at 20% and a transplant was needed to save her life...