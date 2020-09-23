Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show.

The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks.

Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Children in Need Children in Need

BBC Children in Need: Sisters lose their mum and dad

 Ellie and her sister Hannah are dealing with the devastating loss of their mum and dad.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Marcus Rashford thanks artist for Withington mural

 Creator Akse says he was inspired to do it by the England star's work to tackle child poverty.
BBC News
Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty [Video]

Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty

Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:53Published

Marcus Rashford: Boris Johnson relents over footballer's campaign with £396m food package

 A package tackling family poverty and child hunger in England is unveiled in a government climbdown.
BBC News
Food banks receive donations amid free school meals row [Video]

Food banks receive donations amid free school meals row

Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published

Joe Wicks (coach) Joe Wicks (coach) British fitness coach, TV presenter and author

Joe Wicks: Being honoured with an MBE is a dream come true [Video]

Joe Wicks: Being honoured with an MBE is a dream come true

Fitness trainer Joe Wicks has been awarded an MBE for his services to fitnessand charity. He became the nation’s PE teacher in March, offering freeworkouts each day at 9am throughout lockdown. Wicks describes the honour as a'dream come true' and promises that if there is another national lockdown, hisdaily sessions will return.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Andrew Lloyd Webber Andrew Lloyd Webber British composer and impresario of musical theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber feels safe after trialling COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Andrew Lloyd Webber feels safe after trialling COVID-19 vaccine

Andrew Lloyd Webber has reassured fans he's safe and well after the COVID-19 trial he is participating in was paused.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue Australian singer, recording artist, songwriter and actress

Kylie Minogue sets Official Charts record with 'Disco' [Video]

Kylie Minogue sets Official Charts record with 'Disco'

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue made what she called a crazy slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Kylie Minogue recorded new Disco album under a duvet

 Kylie Minogue had to record her new album Disco in a makeshift home studio made from a duvet and blankets. The Aussie pop star started recording her new..
WorldNews

Kylie Minogue on Glastonbury, lockdown and her favourite Kylie era

 The pop star looks back at her career, and the 'overwhelming' experience of Glastonbury, as she releases her 15th album.
BBC News
Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity [Video]

Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Robbie Williams Robbie Williams British singer and entertainer

On This Day: 11 November 2004

 In 2004, Madonna and Robbie Williams were among the stars to be inducted at the first UK Music Hall of Fame ceremony. (Nov. 11)
 
USATODAY.com
Robbie Williams ghosted wife Ayda Field when they first met [Video]

Robbie Williams ghosted wife Ayda Field when they first met

Robbie Williams' relationship with wife Ayda Field got off to a rocky start after the pop star ghosted the actress.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Nile Rodgers Nile Rodgers American record producer, songwriter, musician, composer and arranger


Cher Cher American singer, actress and television personality

Susan Sarandon reveals Cher got her part in Witches of Eastwick [Video]

Susan Sarandon reveals Cher got her part in Witches of Eastwick

Susan Sarandon claims Cher was given the role intended for her in the classic movie The Witches of Eastwick after the pop star apparently had a “liaison” with producer Jon Peters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Disney Donates 1 Million Facemasks to Families in Need [Video]

Disney Donates 1 Million Facemasks to Families in Need

Several cars line up in front of St. Joseph’s in Gilroy, California waiting for a food distribution. Youth Alliance, an organization dedicated to strengthening and enriching youth, families and..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:41Published
New non-profit celebrates 100th bed donation to children in need [Video]

New non-profit celebrates 100th bed donation to children in need

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered their 100th bed to children in need. The non-profit builds beds for kids who would otherwise be left without. 7-year-old Samaria Robinson and her sister,..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:24Published
Foundation helps kids in need of life saving organ transplants [Video]

Foundation helps kids in need of life saving organ transplants

Shortly after her 12th birthday, Kimmy Witty was diagnosed with a rare genetic kidney disease called Nephronophthisis. Her kidneys were functioning at 20% and a transplant was needed to save her life...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 06:13Published