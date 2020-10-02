Global  
 

Watch: BSF jawans celebrate Diwali, gift sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh

Jawans deployed at the border posts celebrated Diwali on Friday.

BSF jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura.

In Tripura, BSF personnel gifted sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion.

BSF and BGB lit candles at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala.

Sweets were gifted to BGB by the BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar.

The jawans also lit candles at the border to celebrate the festival.

Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.


