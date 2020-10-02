Watch: BSF jawans celebrate Diwali, gift sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar gifted sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the eve of Diwali. The jawans also lit candles at the border to celebrate the festival. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. They lit candles and also burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The whole nation is celebrating the 'festival of lights' today.
Every festival in India represents the sense of brotherhood and syncretism beholden among the diversified population of the country. It is quite common to see people of different religious communities coming together and celebrating different festivals as a gesture of mutual respect and cooperation for each other. Similar scenes were observed in Siliguri and Agartala cities, where Hindus and Muslims collectively organised and celebrated the revered festival.
Agartala Smart City Ltd organised an awareness rally for the benefits of cycling. "Fitness is very important especially during COVID and cycling is the best way for it. I'd like to say to my state's people to do this more and more," said gymnast Dipa Karmakar.
Locals chanted patriotic slogans as the mortal remains of Rifleman Shubham Sharma reached his residence in Jammu's RS Pura on October 02. Sharma had lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation in Naugam Sector of Kupwara on October 01.
The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here. The special event was organized by JandK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named 'AWAAZ' (the voice) at Tagore Srinagar where the lovers of folk music and fans of Begum were present. The purpose of this event was to pay tribute and highlight the role of Begum which she played during her time for the promotion of folk music in Kashmir. Begum was one of the most popular female singers of Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in her titles including the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and 'Asha Bhosle of Kashmir'. But, unfortunately, the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' went silent when she breathed her last aged 89 after a prolonged illness on October 26, 2016. So, to remember her contribution in folk music and pay tributes to the iconic singer, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy organised a wonderful folk music show at Tagore Hall here where the female singers of the Valley sung some popular songs of Begum. Born on March 27, 1927, Begum started her career at an earlier age and later started singing in weddings despite family opposition. But despite the hard efforts, she reached the zenith of popularity in Kashmir at a time when singing for women was a dream. Begum's fame exploded when her songs were broadcasted from Radio Kashmir which was her basic platform and she captivated the hearts of millions of listeners with her melodious voice.
Police arrested one person and recovered a gold bar from his possession in Tripura's Dharmanagar town. The man was trying to smuggle gold bar from Bangladesh on November 12. The weight of gold bar is around 241 gram. The arrested is resident of Bishnupur.
Samaj Shakti Society, a self-help group in Jirania is making bamboo candles as Diwali nears. The group has sold candles worth Rs 12,000 so far. "There is demand for these candles, we've received some orders. We have sold candles worth Rs 12,000, we hope to do good business in coming days," said Biplab, member of the SHG.