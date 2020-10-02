World Diabetes Day: Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organises cycle rally in Delhi

Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and middle- income countries (LMICs). In 2019, 4.2 million people died as a result of the condition and its complications. On average, diabetes reduces life expectancy in middle-aged people by 4-10 years and independently increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer by 1.3-3 times. Diabetes is among the leading causes of non-traumatic leg and foot amputations and blindness, especially among people of working age. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of people with diabetes. People with diabetes are at least 2 times increased risk of severe disease or death from the virus, especially in individuals with poorly controlled diabetes, or who have diabetes-related complications, but the risk is also exacerbated by social conditions in disadvantaged communities that lead to lower access to care and higher rates of comorbidities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:53Published
Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Member of Parliament Delhi (North-East) and Former Delhi President of Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari showed his concerns over increasing cases in the national capital. He requested people to be more cautious and follow COVID-19 SOPs during these days. "People have to be more cautious and Delhi Government should also try to save people from the infection," he said. Delhi has been reporting over 6000 new cases daily this week.
Devotees offered prayers at Sai Baba Mandir in Lodhi Road on Diwali November 14. Management has taken precautions to restrict COVID-19 spread. The country is celebrating the festival of lights, on November 14.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial on 74th Infantry Day on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India. Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India to participate in third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
Top Indian Army officials were seen in New Delhi at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane were seen at the National War Memorial. The officials paid tribute at NWM. Indian Army observes Infantry Day every year on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back Pakistan supported intruders in 1847. Watch the video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil fun". "I am sad, but anyway we have to follow the rule, but there should be some relaxations, for half hour at least," said Yash near India Gate. "As Diwali came, govt got reason to ban firecrackers, but it is the only festival when we burst crackers. They should shut factories causing pollution," said Arpit. However, another child said that we should burst as less crackers as we can.
Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on Saturday showcased its latest batch of 301 passing out young soldiers from the UTs of Jammu - Kashmir and Ladakh. The glittering parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The attestation parade was reviewed by Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander. Lt Gen BS Raju congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He complimented them for completion of a tough training regimen to become a soldier. He also emphasized on the importance of imbibing high personal values in order to discharge the duties of an Indian Amy soldier. The Chinar Corps Commander stressed upon all the young soldiers about the immense responsibility which now rests on their shoulders towards their nation, parents and society. Lt Gen Raju also took the opportunity to address all present and asked them to come forth and help our youth who have gone astray to return back to the mainstream. The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the reviewing officer.
GOC Chinar Corps of Indian Army, Lieutenant General BS Raju stated that infiltration from Pakistan has been reduced this year. However, the recent actives shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same, Lt Gen BS Raju said. "This year, we have been able to thwart infiltration to a great extent. Last year, figure of infiltration (from Pakistan) was around 130, this year it is less than 30. I believe this will help in improving internal situation also," said Lt. Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps of Indian Army, while addressing a press conferencing in Srinagar "Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also," Lt. Gen BS Raju added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people..