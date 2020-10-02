World Diabetes Day: Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organises cycle rally in Delhi

301 youth from J-K, Ladakh inducted in Indian Army



The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on Saturday showcased its latest batch of 301 passing out young soldiers from the UTs of Jammu - Kashmir and Ladakh. The glittering parade was held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The attestation parade was reviewed by Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander. Lt Gen BS Raju congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He complimented them for completion of a tough training regimen to become a soldier. He also emphasized on the importance of imbibing high personal values in order to discharge the duties of an Indian Amy soldier. The Chinar Corps Commander stressed upon all the young soldiers about the immense responsibility which now rests on their shoulders towards their nation, parents and society. Lt Gen Raju also took the opportunity to address all present and asked them to come forth and help our youth who have gone astray to return back to the mainstream. The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the reviewing officer.

