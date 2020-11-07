The Locker Room: High School Girls Basketball 11/13

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Victory.... to the high school game we go... game number one for akilah sims as the snider head coach... her panthers visiting huntington north... fourth quarter... panthers up and trying to pull away... that's jordan poole from distance... the freshman puts snider up ten....later in the quarter... vikings trying to mount a comeback... leah campbell... nice extra pass gets reece colclesser an easy bucket inside... lead back to single digits..next trip down the floor... off the miss... the reload goes out to campbell... she cans the three... that cuts the lead down to five...but too much snider... and too much jordan poole... watch out for this girl this season... team-high 16 points in her snider debut...panthers win 42-35... win number one for coach sims... we move north to waterloo... dekalb hosting angola tonight...not a lot of scoring to start this one... lauren leach board and the stickback plus the foul... and this game is tied at three a piece after one...second quarter.... both teams trading buckets... first it's danielle dunham canning the triple...back on the other end... barons answer... amaia gimenez lallana three ball... corner pocket...neither team able to do much in the way of scoring... that's riley pepple from deep... hornets up 14-5 at half...angola wins 33-23 the final... next stop comes from blackhawk christian... lady braves taking on the bulldogs.first quarter... braves with the early lead thanks to this three by lydia stayton.couple plays later..

Ball swings around to lily helmuth for the three.

She had 20...eight to zero lead for blackhawk christian..but the bulldogs would answer.nice move here from avarcia nard for the layupgets the bulldogs on the board.then its the fast break from kayla williams for the quick two.and then from downtown... williams ends with 25.not enough though blackhawk christian wins 77 to 51.

On to wabash county we go.... the wabash apaches hosting mississinewa tonight...indians jumping on top first in this one..

Off the airball..

Just like they drew it up... that's alayna webb canning the three... ole miss up five... later in the quarter... mia catey on the break... drops the floater home... that pushes the indians lead to seven...but the apaches would come to life from there... quick hands from madison lutz leads to a libby mattern fast break bucket...a few possessions later... off the miss... alivia short finds mariah wyatt on the break for the easy points... apaches down just six after one...they go on to win this one... 58-54 the final... just up the road... 1a number 12 northfield at home tonight hosting fairfield....late first quarter in this one... norse starting to take control..

They force the steal... and on the break... emma hoover... the no look pass to addi baker for two of her team high 15... northfield goes up seven...falcons would settle down from there... brea garber goes glass for two... that cuts the lead back down to five...northfield would hold their distance for the rest of the half... kenzie baer tickles the twine from distance... norse up five at recess....but it's fairfield who wins a tight one tonight... the falcons pull out the 55-52 win in overtime...