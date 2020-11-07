The Locker Room: Football Regional Championships

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 days ago

South Adams and Bishop Luers are both moving on to semi-state after claiming regional championships on Friday night.

Hey good evening everyone and welcome inside the locker room..joined as always my parnter petar hood, my name is justin prince..pete, we started this high school football tournament with over 40 of our local teams vying for a state championship..only seven are still left standing as we move from sectionals to regionals... yeah, we've got one team each in classes 2-a, 3-a, 4-a, 5-a and 6-a..we'll get to all of them in the next few minutes..

But we begin in 1-a, where we are guaranteed to have at least one team playing in semi- state next week..yeah the question now is..

Will that team be southwood or south adams?over the last two years, no one in the state of indiana has a better winning percentage than these two teams..coming into tonight, the starfires and knights were a comibned 23-0 on the season...the stars are ranked first in the state... the knights check in at number three...both are deserving of a shot at a state title, but only will get that shot next friday..

Small school football doesn't get much bigger than this..

Southwood vs.

South adams... it's our game of the week here in the locker room..

???southwood looking to claim their first regional championship since 2002... they went on to win a state title that year..

Meanwhile, south adams seeking its first regional crown since 2014... ???plenty of highlights in this one south adams opens up the scoring, james arnold, he goes to the air and finds aidan wanner down field.

He makes a couple southwood players miss, and 53 yards later suddenly it's 7-0 starfires,..???southwood would respond on the next drive.

They elect to go to the air as well, alex farr pass finds carson rich.

He's able to hang on to the ball over two south adams players.

They're all square at 7 after one..???and the fireworks were just beginning..

Second quarter now, tied at 14... and once again, it's wanner making the big play down field... the do-it-all juniors leaving a couple defenders in the dust... 69 yards on this touchdown..

Stars go back on top... ???but once again the knights have an answer... after a touchdown to tie it, farr flings one deep down the sideline for dawson filip, who makes the grab and dives across the goal line... he's in... that's a 17 yard score... southwood goes up 28-21 with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter..???but the stars won't be denied on this night... down by one late in the first half when james arnold runs through a defender at the goal line... south adams re-takes the lead, and they would keep it from there..

???the starfires are regional champs for the first time in six years..

48-35 your final..

0:00-0:05drew stutzman,senior, south adamswe were all in that competetor mode.

They have a really good offense, they're very well coached.

Props to them for making it this far.

They're a really good football team, but we showed we mean it when we say we're number one0:14-019 grant moserhead coach, south adamsi can't even put in to words right now how cool this is.

This is a grou i've grown so close to.

These guys most of them have been starters for four years now for me.

Getting to do it with these guys and watching them just thrive through this and push through the adversity, being down early and then coming back just keeping fighting.

The senior class is absolutely unbelieveable.

We had guys get hurt, cramping the entire time and everyone stepped up.

So many guys you could name to be proud of, but third time in our history we're regional champs.

Couldn't be happier.

3 3 ???in class 3-a... #13 concordia making the long trip down to indianapolis to take on top-ranked bishop chatard..

The trojans beat the cadets in the regional round at zollner stadium on their way to a state title last year... ???chatard up 14 to 10 to start the second half.

Brandon davis finds tyler grossman who makes a great catch for the cadets???a few plays later davis scrambling looking for an open receiver but throws it right into the arms of matthew semler for the trojan interception.

???bishop chatard going for it on forth down but runs into a wall of defenders to give concordia the possession back.???

At the end of the third tommy hannon fights through defenders to get the first down for chatard.

???

That later leads to this goaline run by matthew coons for the trojan touchdown.???

Bishop chatard wins 28 to 18..

Concordia finishes the season at 6-6..

???up in kendallville... east noble looking to claim its second consecutive regional championship in class 4-a... knights welcoming the marion giants to town..

???east noble gets the ball first, and the knights wasting no time... double handoff goes to kainon carico... big gain gets 'em into the redzone..

That leads to an east noble field goal..

Knights take a 3-0 lead..???but the giants got going after that... same score early second quarter... malachi silmon gets his team on the board... marion takes a 7-3 lead..???later in the second quarter... giants going for it on fourth and goal... this time cubie jones fakes the handoff... fakes the cameraman..

And finds the endzone..

It's 14-3 marion..

???and they still weren't done..

Still in the first half... giants are known for their big play-ability, and they show you why right here..

Zaimar burnett breaks free from a couple tackles... one man to beat, and burnett beats him... 51 yards on the score... that makes it 21-3 giants..???east noble needs some sort of spark... and they get it right before the half... cole schupbach connects with nick munson downfield... munson marked out at the five yard line after a gain of 50..???and a few plays later, the knights capitalize... another double handoff to carico... that one pulls east noble back within 11..???but it's marion who holds on to win, 28-20 your final... east noble ends the season with a 9-4 record..

???dwenger's first drive.

Bad snap,otto kyler picks up the fumble and returns it all the way to the house for a score.

6-0, eagles early.???

After a lot of back and 3 forth to start the 2nd quarter, 13 connects with 86 and dwenger is finally able to get on the board.

Saints lead 7-6 at the half.???

This one is all tied up at 21 a piece with 6 seconds on the clock.

Check this out.

Aj vinatieri hits a game-winning fg in the closing seconds.

Adam vinatieri's son gets zionsville the upset over fort wayne bishop dwenger.

3 james arnold to aidan wanner..

69 yards... south adams going to semi-state..

3