Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State

Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State

As the country eyes a viable COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, health officials and a major local company are starting to work on what distribution would look like in the Tri-State.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed Friday it is part of “Operation Warp Speed,” the effort by the White House to get a vaccine to market as speedily and safely as possible.

The grocery and pharmacy chain will carry a coronavirus vaccine in its more than 2,000 pharmacies and clinics when available.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Are pre-taped videos doing enough to inform Arizonans on COVID-19? [Video]

Are pre-taped videos doing enough to inform Arizonans on COVID-19?

Press conferences where reporters can get the community’s questions answered holding important state leaders accountable is a thing of the past -- at least for the Arizona Department of Health..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:15Published
Centre announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Centre announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended 8th BRICS STI ministerial meet on Nov 13 via video-conferencing due to ongoing pandemic. "Our government has announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Texas Department Of State Health Allocates Distribution Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy To Acute Care Hospitals [Video]

Texas Department Of State Health Allocates Distribution Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy To Acute Care Hospitals

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating an initial shipment of an emergency treatment for COVID-19 to be distributed to acute care hospitals as early as next week. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published