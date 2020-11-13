Health, business leaders prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-State

As the country eyes a viable COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, health officials and a major local company are starting to work on what distribution would look like in the Tri-State.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed Friday it is part of “Operation Warp Speed,” the effort by the White House to get a vaccine to market as speedily and safely as possible.

The grocery and pharmacy chain will carry a coronavirus vaccine in its more than 2,000 pharmacies and clinics when available.