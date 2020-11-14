Cardinals advance to 8-man semifinals Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 days ago Cardinals advance to 8-man semifinals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The #1 seed cardinals host #2 south holt/nodaway holt spartans... early in the first cardinals up 6-0 spartans marching down the field drew quinlin in shotgun -- takes ths snap -- looking for an open man -- he gets chased out of the pocket and takes off running... and -- he makes a few cardinals miss before being brought down just short of the goal line...=== 2 plays later... quinline hands it off to brody scroggins for the short touchdown... the p-a-t is good spartans take the lead 7-6=== into the second quarter now... carson thomas takes the snap with the play action dumps it out to hayden ecker -- he goes to the outside -- cuts back in --- making a few defenders miss before being brought down around the 15=== thomas under center -- he takes the snap -- fakes the hand off and powers up the middle --- diving for the endzone and just breaks the plane... 2 point conversion is good cardinals take the lead 14-7... === just before halftime -- spartans looking to score -- quinlin with the quick toss out to his right -- but its fumbled -- cardinals would come up with the ball -- keeping the lead at halftime 14-7=== this one would go on to be close battle throughout the rest of the game but north andrewcomes out on top 26-21 now over





