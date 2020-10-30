Maryville wins Class 3 District 8 title
In richmond class 3 high school football... #2 seed maryville... taking on the spartans...==== in the first... maryville already up 6-0... hounds in the red zone again... misdirection..
Handoff goes to tryey houchin..
His second touchdown of the game..
Spoofhounds go up 12-0...===== ensuing drive for the spartans..
Keyshawn elliot to layne cavinnah..
Richmond in business...==== little later... richmond in the redzone..
Elliot keeps it himself... 2-point conversion makes it a four-point lead now for the spoofhounds..
12-8 maryville...==== second quarter... maryville eyeing another district championship...==== connor drake to caleb kreizinger who brakes a tackle down the sideline... stays on his feet and will score.... 36-yard score..
Maryville up 18-8... ====== still in the second..
Hounds firing on all cylinders..
Connor weiss who shakes off a defender... puts the burners on and will score..
Maryville leads 26-14 at the break... and the spoofhounds claim another district title..
Winning the class 3 district 8 title with a 46-14 win... so maryville in