Maryville wins Class 3 District 8 title

Video Credit: KQTV - Published on November 14, 2020

In richmond class 3 high school football... #2 seed maryville... taking on the spartans...==== in the first... maryville already up 6-0... hounds in the red zone again... misdirection..

Handoff goes to tryey houchin..

His second touchdown of the game..

Spoofhounds go up 12-0...===== ensuing drive for the spartans..

Keyshawn elliot to layne cavinnah..

Richmond in business...==== little later... richmond in the redzone..

Elliot keeps it himself... 2-point conversion makes it a four-point lead now for the spoofhounds..

12-8 maryville...==== second quarter... maryville eyeing another district championship...==== connor drake to caleb kreizinger who brakes a tackle down the sideline... stays on his feet and will score.... 36-yard score..

Maryville up 18-8... ====== still in the second..

Hounds firing on all cylinders..

Connor weiss who shakes off a defender... puts the burners on and will score..

Maryville leads 26-14 at the break... and the spoofhounds claim another district title..

Winning the class 3 district 8 title with a 46-14 win... so maryville in