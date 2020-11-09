Global  
 

Officials Certify Election Results

Officials Certify Election Results
Officials certified it

Mostly cloudy, breezy officials gathered today to certify election results in the city of rochester and olmsted county.

Katie... george... when the process was just getting underway here... i heard someone describe it as alomst like watching people do their taxes... and that description certainly isn't too far off base.

This canvassing process is all about checking the math and making sure all the vote tallies from last week's election add up.

And as of right now i can report the results from last week's election here in the city of rochester and olmsted county have been certified.

Just in the past few hours the olmsted county canvassing board reviewed and approved votes for county offices and races that go beyond county boundaries including the presidential contest.

The rochester city council then met separately... and certified results for municipal races and ballot questions.

I spoke with rochester mayor kim norton just a short time ago... and she tells me the unofficial results matched the now?

"*official results "everything was as one would want and expect as far as accuracy.

While everybody has their own candidates and they may not be happy with the outcome, they can rest assured that the voters that cast their votes and the outcome matched, which is really what this was all about today."

And a few bits of data that came out of this canvassing process... a total of over 91?

"*thousand olmsted county voters took part in this election... with a turnout rate of just over 86?

"* percent among registered voters.

Minnesota will conduct its own state?

"*wide certification of election results using canvassing reports from every county in the state on tuesday




