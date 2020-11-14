Macon Arts Alliance Holiday Sale

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 days ago

And if you're looking for a unique gift... the macon arts alliance might be the place for you.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke with the executive director... about how the alliance is giving local artists ... a way to survive during the pandemic.

Off top :11-:18 :30-:36 ornaments... paintings... and even masks are among the handmade items you can buy for your loved ones at the macon arts alliance handmade holiday sale.

Executive director, julie wilkerson says the holidays are a busy time of year for them.

Julie wilkerson/ executive director macon arts alliance "we're excited that it's begun.

We do the whole month of november and december so people have plenty of time to come out and shop."

While the pandemic is effecting the amount of traffic they normally see, wilkerson says people are finding ways to adjust.

"we've seen more and more people become comfortable with going out now that they know how to go out safely."

((reporter on cam)) in a time when the arts are struggling to stay afloat the macon arts alliance is giving artists the opportunity to sell their work online and in person.

"its really finding a variety of ways to accomodate different comfort levels."

They usually see increased traffic during the holiday shopping season.

That's why they're holding their fire and ice event at the round building in central city park.

The event runs from november 16th to november 19th.

"the more we sell that's really money in artists pockets and right now with so many events limited, artists are having a hard time finding an outlet for their work."

Thirty five to forty percent of the proceeds goes towards funding the many programs the macon arts alliance does.

If you want to do your holiday shopping with the macon arts alliance ... you