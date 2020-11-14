Minnesota section football seedings released

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

The pairings were announced on Friday.

Section tournament football seedings have been released for minnesota.

In 5a ?

"* austin will host northfield while j?

*m plays century at mayo.

Mayo will travel to owatonna for the championship matchup.

In 4a ?

"* red wing travels to faribault while top?

"*seeded kasson?

"* mantorville hosts byron.

In 2a ?

"* triton hosts kenyon?

"* wanamingo and the winner will advance to play chatfield for the section title.

And in 1a ?

"* randolph travels to goodhue with the winner advancing to play top?

*- seeded blooming prairie in the championship.

And in nine?

"* man... houston travels to spring grove... the winner advances to play grand meadow who got the bye.

Lanesboro will host kingsland and mabel?*- canton travels to leroy?

"* ostrander.

We're still waiting on the 3a