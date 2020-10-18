Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based. Along the way, the organizers broke a world record. Meanwhile, temples across India were decorated for Diwali. Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand was also decorated on the occasion of Diwali. In Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was decorated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Aarti in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event. The city is illuminated with glittery lights to welcome people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries graced the event. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu.
Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu on November 13 during the celebrations. With a view to ensuring a global recognition and identity to Ayodhya, UP government-led by CM Yogi has initiated a number of works in the temple town which includes 'Deepotsav'.
Jawans deployed at the border posts celebrated Diwali on Friday. BSF jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura. In Tripura, BSF personnel gifted sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion. BSF and BGB lit candles at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala. Sweets were gifted to BGB by the BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar. The jawans also lit candles at the border to celebrate the festival. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers as a precautionary measure.
On World Diabetes Day, Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organized a cycle rally to National War Memorial at India Gate complex on November 14. Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta took part in the rally to spread the message of 'Cycle to Avoid Diabetes'.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today. This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri. Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'. She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'. Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the fifth day of Navratri Puja. This day is also called Panchami of Navratri. Devotees worship the fifth form of Goddess Parvati which is Devi Skandamata. She is worshiped as the mother who opens the doors of salvation. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on October 20. It marked the fourth day of Navratri Puja. On the fourth day, devotees worship the fourth form of Goddess Parvati, Mata Kushmanda. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published