Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers
Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali.

'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya.

Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.


