Ft Pierce Central picks up postseason victory

Ft Pierce Central avenges an early season loss to Centennial and keeps their season alive.

EAGLES HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR APOSTSEASON VICTORY SINCE WELL,FOREVER.

THE SCHOOL IS WINLESSALL TIME (0-3) IN POST SEASONPLAY.

TONIGHTTHEY HOPED TO PUTAN END TO THAT STREAK.

SOLET'S SEE IF "GOOD THINGSREALLY DO COME TO THOSE WHOWAIT".STANDING IN THEIR WAY FORTPIERCE CENTRAL.

A TEAM THAT HASNOT WON A POSTSEASON GAMESINCE 20-13.

1ST QUARTER,SCORELESS GAME.

XAVAN PIERREFUMBLES.

JURDIN SIMS PICKS ITUP AND HE ISNT GOING TO STOPUNTIL HE IS IN THE ENDZONE.

80YARDS LATER.

7-0 FORT PIERCECENTRAL.

2ND QUARTER ANDCENTENNIAL HAS AN ANSWER ONSPECIAL TEAMS. FRESH WALTERSFIELDS THIS PUNT AND HE ISGOING TO OUTRUN EVERYBODY.

5YARD PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN ANDWE ARE TIED UP AT 7.

WE GO TOTHE 4TH.

FORT PIERCE CENTRALNOW WITH THE 13 TO 7 LEAD.AARON MCCLEOD CALLS HIS OWNNUMBER AND HE GETS IT OVER THEGOAL LINE.

2 POINT CONVERSIONNO GOOD BUT IT DOESNT MATTER,FORT PIERCE CENTRAL WINS 26 TO7.WE HEAD TO CARDINAL NEWMAN ASTHE CRUSADERS PLAY HOST TO