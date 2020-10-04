Diwali 2020: Locals burn effigy of 'Narakasura' in Panaji

Effigy of 'Narakasura' was burnt in Panaji ahead of Diwali celebrations.

The effigy was burnt as part of Naraka Chaturdashi which is also known as 'Choti Diwali.'

It is celebrated as part of early morning ritual and festivities follow.

Locals took around 15 days in preparing the effigy and followed all the COVID guidelines during the same.

One of the Locals said, "Every year hundreds of people gather here but this time lesser number of people have come.

Government SOPs are being followed diligently."