Colorado universities issue guidance to help prepare students for holiday travel amid the pandemic
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Colorado universities issue guidance to help prepare students for holiday travel amid the pandemic
From online classes to in-person learning and back, this year, college students' patience has been put to the ultimate test.
Now, with remote learning on the agenda for the remainder of the semester, some students are packing up and heading home.