Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'.

This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers.

He travelled to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Western border.

The Prime Minister has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.