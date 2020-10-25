Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru. November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya. Ram ki Paidi was illuminated with over 5 lakh 80 thousand earthen lamps. Country is celebrating Diwali on November 14.
Effigy of 'Narakasura' was burnt in Panaji ahead of Diwali celebrations. The effigy was burnt as part of Naraka Chaturdashi which is also known as 'Choti Diwali.' It is celebrated as part of early morning ritual and festivities follow. Locals took around 15 days in preparing the effigy and followed all the COVID guidelines during the same. One of the Locals said, "Every year hundreds of people gather here but this time lesser number of people have come. Government SOPs are being followed diligently."
Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. BJP president JP Nadda arrived at party headquarter on November 11 to take part in the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also arrived at party headquarter to take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar elections. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also arrived at BJP headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers shortly.
