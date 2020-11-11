Global  
 

Diwali 2020: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya.

Ram ki Paidi was illuminated with over 5 lakh 80 thousand earthen lamps.

Country is celebrating Diwali on November 14.


Diwali 2020: Kedarnath temple, CST decorated; UP CM performs aarti in Ayodhya [Video]

Diwali 2020: Kedarnath temple, CST decorated; UP CM performs aarti in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based. Along the way, the organizers broke a world record. Meanwhile, temples across India were decorated for Diwali. Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand was also decorated on the occasion of Diwali. In Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was decorated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Aarti in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: Laser show brightens 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya

The holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya is celebrating Diwali festival with religious zeal. UP government has organised 'Deepotsav' celebrations to celebrate Diwali. Laser show also dazzled the event. The city is illuminated with glittery lights to welcome people. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries graced the event. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
'Deepotsav' celebrations: CM Yogi welcomes Ram and Sita in Ayodhya [Video]

'Deepotsav' celebrations: CM Yogi welcomes Ram and Sita in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave grand, ceremonial welcome to actors playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman as they arrived by chopper in Ayodhya on November 13. People are celebrating "Deepotsav" at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya organised by UP government. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present at the event. Sadhu and Saints also attended the event. Deepotsav held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation [Video]

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers. He travelled to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Western border. The Prime Minister has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:10Published
Diwali 2020: Locals burn effigy of 'Narakasura' in Panaji [Video]

Diwali 2020: Locals burn effigy of 'Narakasura' in Panaji

Effigy of 'Narakasura' was burnt in Panaji ahead of Diwali celebrations. The effigy was burnt as part of Naraka Chaturdashi which is also known as 'Choti Diwali.' It is celebrated as part of early morning ritual and festivities follow. Locals took around 15 days in preparing the effigy and followed all the COVID guidelines during the same. One of the Locals said, "Every year hundreds of people gather here but this time lesser number of people have come. Government SOPs are being followed diligently."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers [Video]

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers

Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Know about Kameshwar Chaupal - the man who could replace Sushil Modi as Bihar Deputy CM

 Kameshwar Chaupal is a Dalit leader of the BJP who laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir at the shilanyas site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 9, 1989.
DNA

Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Date for oath ceremony not yet decided: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

‘Nitish Kumar should quit NDA; declare Tejashwi as CM’: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps' [Video]

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps'

Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas [Video]

Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Watch: CM Yogi lights lamp at Ram ki Paidi during 'Deepotsav' celebrations [Video]

Watch: CM Yogi lights lamp at Ram ki Paidi during 'Deepotsav' celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit lamp at Ram ki Paidi as 'Deepotsav' celebrations are underway in Ayodhya. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu. CM Yogi also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published