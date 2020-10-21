Nevada governor tests positive for COVID-19, staff in isolation
Nevada Gov.
Steve Sisolak announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and now members of his Carson City staff are isolating at home.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Begins Self-QuarantineConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is going into self-quarantine after a member of his senior staff tested positive for COVID-19.
NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over SchoolsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in quarantine after two senior members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a lawsuit in the city over schools;..
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Self-Quarantining After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly left the stage at an event Wednesday after hearing a senior member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. To be safe, he's now self-quarantining; CBS2's Andrea..