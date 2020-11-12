Happy Diwali: Let's spread joy & happiness, light one more diya for someone else too|Oneindia News

Global  
 

This Diwali spread the joy and happiness with those who are waiting for someone to light their diyas.

This Diwali be a source of happiness for someone who can't afford it.

The old and the poor also deserve the light of Diwali so lets light a diya for them too.Entire Oneindia Team wishes Happy Diwali to everyone out there.

Have a safe Diwali with all the social distancing to keep the Coronavirus at bay.Don't burn crackers, enjoy this Diwali with sweets and lights.

Let this Diwali bring change in the lives of those who are waiting for Diwali lighten up their lives.

Be kind and spread joy.

#HappyDiwali #SafeDiwali #DiwaliToAll


