Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diwali 2020: Devotees offers prayers at Delhi's Sai Baba Mandir

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Diwali 2020: Devotees offers prayers at Delhi's Sai Baba Mandir

Diwali 2020: Devotees offers prayers at Delhi's Sai Baba Mandir

Devotees offered prayers at Sai Baba Mandir in Lodhi Road on Diwali November 14.

Management has taken precautions to restrict COVID-19 spread.

The country is celebrating the festival of lights, on November 14.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers [Video]

Diwali 2020: Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers

Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Diwali weather: Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to become 'severe' by night

 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital is expected to go in the 'severe' category on..
DNA
Delhiites wake up to smoggy morning, air quality 'very poor' [Video]

Delhiites wake up to smoggy morning, air quality 'very poor'

Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers as a precautionary measure.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Lodhi Road Lodhi Road Neighbourhood in New Delhi, Delhi, India

Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' in parts of Delhi, layer of smog reduces visibility [Video]

Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' in parts of Delhi, layer of smog reduces visibility

The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. AQI is at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. In Anand Vihar area, AQI is at 401, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur; all three in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. The AQI is in 'severe' category at several locations in the national capital on October 29. Thick layer of smog enveloped in Delhi related to which residents raised their concerns. Delhi Government has launched campaigns like-'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to combat the problems of air pollution.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Air pollution grave concern for Delhiites as air quality deteriorates [Video]

Air pollution grave concern for Delhiites as air quality deteriorates

The rising air pollution levels have become a grave concern for Delhi-NCR. Thick black smog rose high in the air in parts of Delhi. Despite ban, famers of neighbouring states are burning stubble. As per CPCB, air quality at Anand Vihar is 252, which is in 'poor' category and AQI at Lodhi Road is 157, which falls in 'moderate' category.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

As Diwali approaches, India's poor air quality likely to enter 'severe' in Delhi [Video]

As Diwali approaches, India's poor air quality likely to enter 'severe' in Delhi

The national capital of India recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Friday (November 13) morning and Delhi is likely to enter the "severe" zone on the enormous festival Diwali on Saturd

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
COVID guidelines flouted in Delhi during festive shopping [Video]

COVID guidelines flouted in Delhi during festive shopping

Amid the festive season, people were seen in large numbers at a market in Delhi on November 12. COVID guidelines were flouted as people did not maintain social distancing. Country is celebrating..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
'Call 112 to report sale or use of crackers', Delhi CP appeals to residents [Video]

'Call 112 to report sale or use of crackers', Delhi CP appeals to residents

Delhi, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava ahead of Diwali informed that public must inform Police Command Centre on 112 if they receive any information on sale or use of firecrackers. "As far as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published