Diwali 2020: Devotees offers prayers at Delhi's Sai Baba Mandir

Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.
Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers as a precautionary measure.
The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. AQI is at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. In Anand Vihar area, AQI is at 401, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur; all three in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. The AQI is in 'severe' category at several locations in the national capital on October 29. Thick layer of smog enveloped in Delhi related to which residents raised their concerns. Delhi Government has launched campaigns like-'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to combat the problems of air pollution.
The rising air pollution levels have become a grave concern for Delhi-NCR. Thick black smog rose high in the air in parts of Delhi. Despite ban, famers of neighbouring states are burning stubble. As per CPCB, air quality at Anand Vihar is 252, which is in 'poor' category and AQI at Lodhi Road is 157, which falls in 'moderate' category.
The national capital of India recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Friday (November 13) morning and Delhi is likely to enter the "severe" zone on the enormous festival Diwali on Saturd