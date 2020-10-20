Diwali 2020: Devotees offers prayers at Delhi's Sai Baba Mandir

Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' in parts of Delhi, layer of smog reduces visibility



The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. AQI is at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. In Anand Vihar area, AQI is at 401, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur; all three in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. The AQI is in 'severe' category at several locations in the national capital on October 29. Thick layer of smog enveloped in Delhi related to which residents raised their concerns. Delhi Government has launched campaigns like-'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to combat the problems of air pollution.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55 Published on January 1, 1970