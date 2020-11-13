PM Modi extends Diwali greeting to soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," said PM Modi while addressing soldiers.
Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day of Diwali with soldiers since he came to power.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat bun. Karan Tacker and Sophie Choudry were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Sophie Choudry dazzled in her red and golden traditional outfit.
Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers. Several states have imposed ban on crackers to combat pollution amid COVID situation. Some state governments have banned the use of crackers in view of rising air pollution, however there is no ban in Tamil Nadu. Diwali is being celebrated across the country on November 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing on November 13. Institutes are set to work on the development of Ayurveda...