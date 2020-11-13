Global  
 

PM Modi extends Diwali greeting to soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector.

"I would like to extend my Diwali greeting.

I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today," PM said while addressing soldiers.


