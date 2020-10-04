B'town actors dazzle at Diwali parties

Earthen lamps have been lit at Kerala's Sabarimala on the occasion of 'Karthigai Deepam' on November 29. Like Diwali, Karthigai Deepam is a festival of lights. Meanwhile, 'Mahadeepam' was also lit atop the hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai festival. Devotees stood in the streets around the temple and chanted hymns as the 'Mahadheepam' was lit.
Bollywood actors including Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sophie Choudry and Gabriella were spotted in Mumbai. Actors were seen enjoying the weather following COVID guidelines. Dressed in ethnic, Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted in Vile Parle. Fitness freak Malaika Arora was snapped while taking a walk in Pali Hill. Sophie Choudry took her dog for a walk in the pleasant weather. Gabriella was clicked by paparazzi along with her son in Bandra.
Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1. Subsequently, Deepika was seen taking a yacht ride with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two are shooting for Shakun Batra's new film which also features Ananya Panday. Deepika has described the movie as domestic noir. It is likely to be released early next year. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were spotted at Gateway of India post shoot. The actresses are set to be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture. Nailing their looks, Ananya was seen in hoodie and shorts, while Deepika Padukone waved at paps in her comfy tracks.
Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour, stopped her office space from being completely demolished In Other News Amitabh Bachchan would not have a cameo but a full-fledged role in Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.for more watch Daily Punch.
Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.
Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also snapped at his house. Celebrities were seen donning face masks. While COVID-19 played a spoilsport this year, entertainment industry was still abuzz with festive zeal.