Gujarat CM extends Diwali wishes

Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on November 12. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani also attended the event. Shah will later interact with village heads of 3 border districts-Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan in Rann of Kutch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue and English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them," PM said while addressing the soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.
The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone- pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk. The Election Commission has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger. a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Munger Manu Maharaj on Friday said that situation is normal now in Munger and additional force has been deployed. Watch the full video for more details.
Massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing company in Gujarat's Valsad on November 14. 3 fire tenders reached at the spot. The fire engulfed all the material kept in the factory. No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation is underway.
A film producer and two others booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Karelibaug area of Vadodara. "The accused had promised to make the girl a social media star and harassed her on several occasions. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," a police official told.
Diwali is a festival that not only adds up lights, colours and happiness to our lives but also brings together citizens of different communities, creed, caste and religions as they get a chance to forget their differences and celebrate the happy festival together. Said to be the most appropriate time for seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati --- the holy deities that are worshipped on the occasion, a number of different rituals are performed to offer prayers to the Gods during the festival. One such ritual is Chopda Pooja wherein new account books or Bahikhaata are sanctified and worshipped to seek the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. In Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, Muslims have been making these red books for a number of years as a mark of the communal bond shared by both the communities.