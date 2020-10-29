Gujarat CM extends Diwali wishes

Global  
 

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen "May blessings of goddess Durga and Laxmi be with people," wished CM Rupani.

Nation is celebrating Diwali with religious zeal.

Rupani also urged people to follow COVID SOPs while celebrating the festival.


