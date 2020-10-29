Gujarat CM extends Diwali wishes

Muslim contribution to pre-Diwali ritual reinforcing composite Indian culture



Diwali is a festival that not only adds up lights, colours and happiness to our lives but also brings together citizens of different communities, creed, caste and religions as they get a chance to forget their differences and celebrate the happy festival together. Said to be the most appropriate time for seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati --- the holy deities that are worshipped on the occasion, a number of different rituals are performed to offer prayers to the Gods during the festival. One such ritual is Chopda Pooja wherein new account books or Bahikhaata are sanctified and worshipped to seek the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. In Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, Muslims have been making these red books for a number of years as a mark of the communal bond shared by both the communities.

