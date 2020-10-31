Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom. Watch the full video for all the details.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru. November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.
Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 13 reacted on the former US president Barack Obama's remark on MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and said to assess someone in few meetings is tough, Rahul's personality has changed and he's gained lot of experience. "Obama and Rahul Gandhi must've met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US President. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi's personality has changed since then, he's gained lot of experience," Anwa told to ANI. His comment comes after Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..
