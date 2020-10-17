Global  
 

Manoj Tiwari raises concerns over surging COVID cases in Delhi

Member of Parliament Delhi (North-East) and Former Delhi President of Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari showed his concerns over increasing cases in the national capital.

He requested people to be more cautious and follow COVID-19 SOPs during these days.

"People have to be more cautious and Delhi Government should also try to save people from the infection," he said.

Delhi has been reporting over 6000 new cases daily this week.


