Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl

Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr police and district administration officials celebrated Diwali with a firecracker seller and his family on November 13.

The seller was arrested by the police for selling crackers despite ban.

A video of his daughter being very distraught during his arrest went viral.

"We didn't want the child to incubate and harbour feelings of resentment towards police.

So we thought of this humanitarian gesture.

We also want to send the message that Diwali can be celebrated with one's family instead of just bursting crackers," said Lavi Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khurja.