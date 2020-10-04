Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl

Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta was also spotted at the party. Karishma Tanna caught eyeballs in her sequel pink dress. Hina Khan was seen in a simple grey suit. Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her green attire and posed for the shutterbugs. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were spotted at the Diwali bash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya. Ram ki Paidi was illuminated with over 5 lakh 80 thousand earthen lamps. Country is celebrating Diwali on November 14.
Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on auspicious occasion.
Uttar Pradesh has not even recovered from Hathras and Bulandshahr gang rape case, and another rape incident took place in Aligarh. A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under limits of Khair Police Station. According to Aligarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel, "The girl is admitted to a hospital and is stable. We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon."
In commendable dedication to duty, Modinagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Pandey, who was appointed the nodal officer for COVID in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district this July, rejoined office 14 days after delivering her baby girl. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "I am an IAS officer so I have to look after my service. Due to COVID-19, there is a responsibility on all. God has given women the strength to give birth to her child and care for the child. In rural India, women do their household and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery and after giving birth they take care of the child and also manage their work and household. Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three week old girl child." "My family has supported me lot in this. My whole Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration which is like a family to me, gave me support during the pregnancy and post-delivery. District Magistrate and administration's staff supported me throughout my pregnancy period as well as after my delivery," she added. The SDM said, "From July to September, I was the Nodal officer for COVID in Ghaziabad. In September, I took 22 days- leave during my operation. Two weeks after the delivery, I joined the Tehsil." "Every pregnant woman should take necessary precautions while working during COVID-19 pandemic," SDM further stated.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hathras, Prem Prakash Meena gave clarification on incident in Hathras, where police lathi charged Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers, "A delegation of not more than 5 people are allowed inside the village. Delegations of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in, we got 5 names listed and allowed them to go there. Eventually their workers started misbehaving with women personnel," Prem Prakash Meena said. "They broke the barricadding and pelted stones. One of our Circle Officer has been injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. Situation is under control," SDM added.