Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: PM Modi, member of Indian Armed forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in Jaisalmer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Watch: PM Modi, member of Indian Armed forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in Jaisalmer

Watch: PM Modi, member of Indian Armed forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and member of Indian Armed Forces chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at Longewala in Jaisalmer on November 14.

The Prime Minister is in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with security forces.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM Modi at Longewala Post

 In a clear swipe at China, Modi said without naming it that entire world feels troubled by "expansionist" forces and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset"..
IndiaTimes

India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability, make it Atmanirbhar: PM Modi

 "India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. We have decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory...
IndiaTimes
'Expansionism is a mental disorder': PM Modi at Rajasthan's Longewala Post [Video]

'Expansionism is a mental disorder': PM Modi at Rajasthan's Longewala Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:53Published

Indian Armed Forces Indian Armed Forces Combined military forces of India

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity [Video]

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published

Longewala Longewala border town in Rajasthan, India

Watch: PM Modi urges to implore 3 points to armed forces in Jaisalmer [Video]

Watch: PM Modi urges to implore 3 points to armed forces in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue and English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them," PM said while addressing the soldiers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:47Published

Jaisalmer district Jaisalmer district District of Rajasthan in India


Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl [Video]

Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl

Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr police and district administration officials celebrated Diwali with a firecracker seller and his family on November 13. The seller was arrested by the police for selling crackers despite ban. A video of his daughter being very distraught during his arrest went viral. "We didn't want the child to incubate and harbour feelings of resentment towards police. So we thought of this humanitarian gesture. We also want to send the message that Diwali can be celebrated with one's family instead of just bursting crackers," said Lavi Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khurja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:25Published
Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [Video]

Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta was also spotted at the party. Karishma Tanna caught eyeballs in her sequel pink dress. Hina Khan was seen in a simple grey suit. Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her green attire and posed for the shutterbugs. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were spotted at the Diwali bash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions [Video]

'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions

Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: Nitish Kumar attacked by Onions, says 'throw more'|Oneindia News

Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Polls took place today with a total turnout of 53.51% . Addressing an election rally in Saharsa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Proponents of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published
Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk [Video]

Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk

Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:17Published