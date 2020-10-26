Watch: PM Modi, member of Indian Armed forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. "I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue and English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them," PM said while addressing the soldiers.
Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr police and district administration officials celebrated Diwali with a firecracker seller and his family on November 13. The seller was arrested by the police for selling crackers despite ban. A video of his daughter being very distraught during his arrest went viral. "We didn't want the child to incubate and harbour feelings of resentment towards police. So we thought of this humanitarian gesture. We also want to send the message that Diwali can be celebrated with one's family instead of just bursting crackers," said Lavi Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khurja.
Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta was also spotted at the party. Karishma Tanna caught eyeballs in her sequel pink dress. Hina Khan was seen in a simple grey suit. Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her green attire and posed for the shutterbugs. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were spotted at the Diwali bash.
