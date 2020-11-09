Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan
Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.View on euronews
