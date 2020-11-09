Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.View on euronews


Armenians Armenians Ethnic group native to the Armenian Highlands

Nagorno-Karabakh: The families burning down their own homes

 Fleeing ethnic Armenians are destroying their own homes so no Azerbaijanis can move in.
BBC News
Lives saved, territory lost: Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh deal [Video]

Lives saved, territory lost: Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Armenians take to streets, call for PM's resignation, after Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation' [Video]

Armenians take to streets, call for PM's resignation, after Nagorno-Karabakh 'capitulation'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Nagorno-Karabakh: Protesters in Armenia condemn 'treacherous' peace

 Thousands of Armenians join a rally where opposition parties call for Armenia's prime minister to resign
BBC News

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Turkey president says Armenia’s ‘occupation’ in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh is ending

 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Armenia’s 28-year rule over Nagorno Karabakh is ending, following a ceasefire in the disputed...
WorldNews
Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal [Video]

Anger and shock in Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal

Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian protests urge 'traitor' PM to quit

 Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
BBC News
Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night [Video]

Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on showing military vehicles carrying peacekeeping force driving towards the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after another ceasefire deal was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Armenia PM says agreed to Karabakh truce to avoid ‘full collapse’

 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he agreed to a Russian-brokered peace deal with Azerbaijan to avoid further losses in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh..
WorldNews

Russia brokers Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire, but only 1 side is happy

 Putin calls it "fair" for both sides, but Armenia's leader calls the deal his "sin," says it was "painful" to sign, and now he's facing angry protests calling..
CBS News

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians “It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in...
WorldNews - Published


Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation [Video]

Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation

Thousands of disgruntled Armenians descended on Yerevan's Liberty Square to rally and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down [Video]

Protesters in Armenia call for PM to step down

Thousands in Yerevan call for PM to quit after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal [Video]

Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Hundreds of Armenians, angry at a peace deal between their country, Azerbaijan and Russia, broke into government buildings in the capital Yerevan early Tuesday (November 10) in protest.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO