PM Modi rides a tank on his visit to Jaisalmer on Diwali: watch the video|Oneindia News

Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi rode a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer, earlier today.

He was in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with security forces.

Watch the Video.

Spending Diwali with soldiers is a tradition PM Modi has followed every year since he came to power in 2014.

The Prime Minister's remarks in Jaisalmer comes a day after eleven people including five soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in several areas in north Jammu and Kashmir.

#HappyDiwali #PMModiRidesTank #PMModiInJaisalmer