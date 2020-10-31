PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
A retired teacher in Kozhikode shares his collection of Children's Day stamps which have been released by Indian postal department till date. Collecting stamps is a hobby for CV. Kunhabdulla, who has a collection of 25,000 stamps. CV. Kunhabdulla claims he has 90% of the stamps that were released by Indian postal department. Along with Indian stamps, he has collection of foreign stamps too. A total of 70 stamps were released by the postal department. Most of the stamps have painting of children while the first two stamps which were launched had former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as its subject.
Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu delivered the inaugural address virtually at the 2nd National Water Awards Ceremony on November 11. He called for a Jan Andolan on water conservation and stressed the importance of people's participation for its success. VP Naidu also warned that potable water might become a scarce resource unless water conservation is taken on a war footing and urged media to take up a sustained campaign on conserving every drop of water.
The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal paid him floral tribute. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had served as the first deputy prime minister of India.
Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to Nehru. November 14 is also observed as Children's Day.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs virtually participated in 206th session of Governing Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on November 01. The 206th Session of the Governing Council of the IPU is being held from 1 to 4 November. The virtual session is being organised at Parliament annexe building due to COVID-19.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla cast his vote in Rajasthan local body elections on November 01. He urged locals to come out and vote. "Urban bodies are connected to everyday life of common people. In this case, the councillor plays an important link between the body and the public. I believe that all the councillors who get elected will work on the basis of the hopes and expectations of the people and will contribute immensely in the development of the city," said Lok Sabha speaker in a tweet.
In the midst of key elections in the US and India, comes a new book by Politician and author Shashi Tharoor. The book called ‘Battle of Belonging’ explores the differences between these ideas and how it is framing the political narrative right now
