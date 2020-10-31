PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Global  
 

Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary.

PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana.

VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament.

Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru.

Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM.

Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle.

The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.


