Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO M Sivasankar's connection with Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam case said that the relationship between the CM, Principal Secretary and the crime has been proved. V Muraleedharan said, "The findings of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau reaffirm the fact that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO, is supposed to be a culprit. So the relationship between Chief Minister, Principal Secretary, and the crime has been proved." Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau named M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO, as the 5th accused in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam case. Bureau has submitted a report in the Special Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram on November 02.
Youth Congress workers protested outside Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram and demanded CM's resignation over the involvement of ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in Kerala gold smuggling case. However, police used water cannons to disperse the workers from the site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.
As the country is celebrating Diwali today, markets wore a deserted look in Patna and Kottayam. People are avoiding marketplaces due to the COVID fear. Shopkeepers complained of dip in business during the festive season too. One of the shopkeepers said, "The sales have been reduced to 30-40% as people are not stepping out due to the COVID fear."
As Diwali festivities began, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers. Devotees flocked to Kali Ghat in Kolkata. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. Kali Puja is majorly observed in States of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations commenced on November 13 in Ayodhya...
Devotees offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Devotees thronged Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on..