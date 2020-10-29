Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam: 'Link between CM, Principal Secretary, crime proved,' says V Muraleedharan



Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO M Sivasankar's connection with Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam case said that the relationship between the CM, Principal Secretary and the crime has been proved. V Muraleedharan said, "The findings of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau reaffirm the fact that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO, is supposed to be a culprit. So the relationship between Chief Minister, Principal Secretary, and the crime has been proved." Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau named M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO, as the 5th accused in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam case. Bureau has submitted a report in the Special Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram on November 02.

