Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution

An elephant died at Shivamogga's Sakrebailu Elephant Camp due to cardiac arrest. Ekadanta, who was 35-year-old was brought in the camp two years back. Sakrebailu Elephant Camp is famous for taming tuskers located at the distance of 20 kms from city. Following the death, there are 23 elephants left in the camp.
Mini libraries have been up at COVID-19 wards in Shivamogga district hospital and Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital. These libraries have been set to help patients relax and divert their minds. Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sridhar said, "Reading helps patients to relax and divert their attention from illness. As COVID patients psychologically have a fear in their mind, this fear can be removed through reading."
People rushed to markets amid festive season in Kalaburagi. Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at a market. Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali shopping. As per MoHFW, Karnataka recorded 30,000 active coronavirus cases as now.
Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers. Several states have imposed ban on crackers to..
Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers..
A layer of haze lingered in Moradabad's skies on the morning of November 12. A local said, "Feeling a little difficulty in breathing". In order to combat pollution, crackers have been banned in several..