Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution

In order to curb air pollution, some state governments have put a ban on fire crackers.

No customers were seen at the fire cracker shops in Shivamogga.

Shopkeepers urged people to buy green fire crackers as it will affect their business.

Karnataka government had also banned non-green fire crackers, and people violating them have to face legal action under Explosives Act.