Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution

Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution

In order to curb air pollution, some state governments have put a ban on fire crackers.

No customers were seen at the fire cracker shops in Shivamogga.

Shopkeepers urged people to buy green fire crackers as it will affect their business.

Karnataka government had also banned non-green fire crackers, and people violating them have to face legal action under Explosives Act.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shimoga Shimoga City Corporation in Karnataka, India

Tusker dies due to cardiac arrest at Shivamogga's Sakrebailu Elephant Camp [Video]

Tusker dies due to cardiac arrest at Shivamogga's Sakrebailu Elephant Camp

An elephant died at Shivamogga's Sakrebailu Elephant Camp due to cardiac arrest. Ekadanta, who was 35-year-old was brought in the camp two years back. Sakrebailu Elephant Camp is famous for taming tuskers located at the distance of 20 kms from city. Following the death, there are 23 elephants left in the camp.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Mini libraries set up in COVID wards in Shivamogga as stress buster [Video]

Mini libraries set up in COVID wards in Shivamogga as stress buster

Mini libraries have been up at COVID-19 wards in Shivamogga district hospital and Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital. These libraries have been set to help patients relax and divert their minds. Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sridhar said, "Reading helps patients to relax and divert their attention from illness. As COVID patients psychologically have a fear in their mind, this fear can be removed through reading."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Social distancing norms get tossed amid festive season in Kalaburagi [Video]

Social distancing norms get tossed amid festive season in Kalaburagi

People rushed to markets amid festive season in Kalaburagi. Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at a market. Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali shopping. As per MoHFW, Karnataka recorded 30,000 active coronavirus cases as now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Bypoll results 2020: Counting and results to be declared on 56 assembly seats in 11 states including MP

 Bypoll results 2020 to 56 assembly seats in 11 states will be declared on Tusday. Bypolls to the states of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka,..
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali [Video]

Locals in Coimbatore burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali

Locals burst firecrackers in Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali. Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is major hub of manufacturing firecrackers. Several states have imposed ban on crackers to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Delhiites wake up to smoggy morning, air quality 'very poor' [Video]

Delhiites wake up to smoggy morning, air quality 'very poor'

Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category in Delhi. Thick smog continued to envelopd parts of Delhi including Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan and Shantivan area. Government has banned fire crackers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
OMoradabad suffers due to toxic air [Video]

OMoradabad suffers due to toxic air

A layer of haze lingered in Moradabad's skies on the morning of November 12. A local said, "Feeling a little difficulty in breathing". In order to combat pollution, crackers have been banned in several..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published