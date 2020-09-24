Business dips in Patna, Kottayam during festive season

As the country is celebrating Diwali today, markets wore a deserted look in Patna and Kottayam.

People are avoiding marketplaces due to the COVID fear.

Shopkeepers complained of dip in business during the festive season too.

One of the shopkeepers said, "The sales have been reduced to 30-40% as people are not stepping out due to the COVID fear."