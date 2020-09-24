Business dips in Patna, Kottayam during festive season

Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader. Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader. Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present in the meeting as central observer. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) on November 13. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party leader Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the meeting.
Two local women are running a floating fish stall for livelihood in Kottayam under the 'Theeramaithri' project of the fisheries department of Kerala. The stall is run by Vineetha and Shyama under the 'Theeramaithri' program of fisheries department. These women also request people to maintain COVID SOPs to curb the spread of the virus. The Theeramythri programme is the flagship programme of Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) that encourages handholds fisherwomen for self employment.
A 70-year-old poor lady pets more than 60 dogs in Kerala's Kottayam irrespective of her low income. Rukminiamma lives near Kodimatha Kottayam on road side in a small house. Her daughter works at a petrol pump, and with the little income they manage the living of both dogs and themselves. She brought these dogs from the street, and they mainly include injured and handicapped. Multiple times, she woke up to dogs dropped by people at her doorstep.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.
Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan of the British Heart Foundation urges people suffering from heart problems to continue seeking medical advice amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It comes as the charity revealed that there were 4,622 "excess deaths" from heart and circulatory diseases from the start of the pandemic to mid-October. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Despite of Diwali, businesses of shopkeepers in Kolkata remained affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Footfall of customers is very low and shopkeepers are suffering huge losses this year. "The business..
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people flocked to Kolkata's Chandini market on November 01, with the ongoing festive season boosting the footfall. Kolkata's Chandini market is famous for decorative items and..