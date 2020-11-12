Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:53s - Published
5 minutes ago
Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon
Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday (November 14) to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco, the country's deadliest cyclone this year.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manila starts Vamco clean-up Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
A typhoon has swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes • Terra Daily • Newsy
Floods triggered by Typhoon Vamco have left 39 people dead in the Philippines, with thousand rescued...
SBS - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
Newsy
Typhoon Vamco lashed at provinces in the Philippines overnight killing at least one person and...
SBS - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes • Terra Daily
Related videos from verified sources