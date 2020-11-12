Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon

Global  
 

Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday (November 14) to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco, the country's deadliest cyclone this year.


Typhoon Vamco knocked down power lines and damaged homes as it passed north of Manila.View on euronews

Another 20 people are missing after landslides and flooding destroy homes, leaving dozens of towns without power.

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

A typhoon has swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered...
Floods triggered by Typhoon Vamco have left 39 people dead in the Philippines, with thousand rescued...
Typhoon Vamco lashed at provinces in the Philippines overnight killing at least one person and...
This boat disbalanced while moving through the flooded streets of the Philippines. The intensity of Typhoon Ulysses had caused streets to flood, and this boat had a group of rescuers and locals who..

