Crawford County budget thousands of dollars in debt

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

Now, they're looking at major pay cuts to help.

The Crawford County, IL board posted its proposed budget and its thousands of dollars in debt.

Unfortunate that it's gotten this far and we are the ones that have to pay for it."

The budget for crawford county, illinois is showing they are in some major debt!

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

Crawford county is looking at its budget for 20-20 and they're looking to make some serious cuts.

That's because right now -- they're in thousands of dollars of debt.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

In your top story tonight... she has more on the cuts and why they're facing major backlash.

Patrece...rondrell... it's that time of year.

Cities and counties are looking at and approving their budgets for the 20-20 fiscal year.

Crawford county has run into a big issue.

The crawford county board has proposed a budget for the year 2020.

But -- there's a major problem.

"the county budget that was extremely in debt" 300 thousand dollars in debt.

That's what the proposed budget for the county says.

Many say this shouldn't be a surprise to the board.

"they act like this is all new information when this has been going on for 6 years."

But -- leaders are looking at making some budget cuts.

The biggest one -- is cutting back on hours for employees of some county officies.

Like the county circuit clerks office.

"it's really unfortunate that it's gotten this far and that we are the ones who have to clean up the mess essentially."

Danielle von is a deputy clerk in the circuit clerks office.

She says right now -- they work 35 hours week.

The board wants to cut that down to just 30 hours a week.

Which means a pay cut.

"i just hope that they can find a way where it's fair all across the board.

I did get copies of the county's finance reports for the last four years.

We plan to reach out to department heads about specific budget concerns.

There is a finance meeting november 18th.

That's where they will finalize the budget before approval.

News 10 will of course be there and bring you all the updates.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10.

Back to you