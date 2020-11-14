Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he came to power.