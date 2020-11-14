Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s
On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he came to power.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his Diwali with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The prime minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. He distributed sweets among the jawans during his visit. Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister also visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also shared sweets with jawans. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.

