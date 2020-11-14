Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his Diwali with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The prime minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. He distributed sweets among the jawans during his visit. Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister also visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post.
Jawans deployed at the border posts celebrated Diwali on Friday. BSF jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura. In Tripura, BSF personnel gifted sweets to Border..
