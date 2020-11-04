Watch: India’s Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missiles tested; 30 km range
India’s Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system achieved a major milestone on Friday by directly hitting a pilotless target aircraft (PTA) at medium range and medium-altitude after being launched from a base in Odisha, defence sources said.
The state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at 3.50 pm.
The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts.
The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army, a defence system said.
DRDO successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface to Air missile for the second time on Tuesday. DRDO’s back to back test trials of QRSAM was lauded by the defence minister Rajnath Singh. The missile on Tuesday directly hit the target during the trials, as per reports. Earlier on November 13, DRDO had conducted a test-trial for QRSAM. The all-weather missile was tested from the coast of Odisha’s Balasore. Watch the full video for more details.
An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off coast in Odisha on November 04. A total of 6 rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives.
An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. A total of six rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives. The Enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production. "All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance," DRDO officials said.
Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system has been successfully test fired by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) on November 17. The Missile system secured a direct hit..
India test-fired a Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) to successfully hunt down and destroy a PTA (pilotless target vehicle) off the coast of Odisha's Balasore on Friday. A 13-second video..