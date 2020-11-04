Watch: India’s Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missiles tested; 30 km range

India’s Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system achieved a major milestone on Friday by directly hitting a pilotless target aircraft (PTA) at medium range and medium-altitude after being launched from a base in Odisha, defence sources said.

The state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at 3.50 pm.

The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts.

The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army, a defence system said.

