PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala post, Jaisalmer.

PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector.

Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.


