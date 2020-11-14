PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he came to power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his Diwali with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. He congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The prime minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. He distributed sweets among the jawans during his visit. Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The prime minister also visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also shared sweets with jawans. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and member of Indian Armed Forces chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at Longewala in Jaisalmer on November 14. The Prime Minister is in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with security forces.
