Massachusetts Tightens Coronavirus Travel Restrictions
Washington, New York, and Washington D.C.
Were removed from the travel order exempt list.
Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel RestrictionKDKA's Nicole Ford has more on the news of new travel guidelines for Pennsylvania as the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up.
AirBnB becomes the go-to travel choiceAirBnB is quickly becoming the go-to choice for holiday plans. The CDC says its safer than staying in a hotel because it allows you to limit contact with people who aren't from your household.
Travel Tuesday: COVID-19 Testing At HotelsThese days you may be getting a test along with your key when you check into a hotel room. Some brands around the world are offering or requiring guests to get coronavirus tests during their stays to..