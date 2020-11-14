Massachusetts Tightens Coronavirus Travel Restrictions



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel Restriction



KDKA's Nicole Ford has more on the news of new travel guidelines for Pennsylvania as the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago AirBnB becomes the go-to travel choice



AirBnB is quickly becoming the go-to choice for holiday plans. The CDC says its safer than staying in a hotel because it allows you to limit contact with people who aren't from your household. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Travel Tuesday: COVID-19 Testing At Hotels



These days you may be getting a test along with your key when you check into a hotel room. Some brands around the world are offering or requiring guests to get coronavirus tests during their stays to.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:07 Published 2 days ago