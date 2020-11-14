Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massachusetts Tightens Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Massachusetts Tightens Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Massachusetts Tightens Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Washington, New York, and Washington D.C.

Were removed from the travel order exempt list.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel Restriction [Video]

Reporter Update: Pa. Health Secretary Unveils New Travel Restriction

KDKA's Nicole Ford has more on the news of new travel guidelines for Pennsylvania as the number of coronavirus cases continues to go up.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:51Published
AirBnB becomes the go-to travel choice [Video]

AirBnB becomes the go-to travel choice

AirBnB is quickly becoming the go-to choice for holiday plans. The CDC says its safer than staying in a hotel because it allows you to limit contact with people who aren't from your household.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Travel Tuesday: COVID-19 Testing At Hotels [Video]

Travel Tuesday: COVID-19 Testing At Hotels

These days you may be getting a test along with your key when you check into a hotel room. Some brands around the world are offering or requiring guests to get coronavirus tests during their stays to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published