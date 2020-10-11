Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the recent surge in Covid cases in the capital and said that he is also worried. Kejriwal said that pollution is one of the main causes for the rise in Covid cases. ‘COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,’ Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference. Kejriwal said that the Covid situation in the capital was under control till 20th of October but started worsening due to pollution. Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday. 104 more fatalities were also registered in the same period, the highest in over five months, which pushed the death toll to 7,332. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government of the national capital is going to formally file petition at Air Quality Commission requesting the body to issue directions for every state (dealing with stubble burning) to implement use of bio-decomposers to remove stubble, so that the air pollution can be curbed. He said that Delhi Government is going to show the report which came from the fields of Delhi where PUSA's bio decomposer was sprayed and almost 70-95 per cent stubble has been converted into compost.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that his government is taking all the necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital. On the rising cases of coronavirus, CM Kejriwal said that "situation should come under control in next 7 to 10 days."
Air quality of national capital is again a cause of concern as winter approaches. On October 11, AQI near Akshardham temple area in New Delhi showed PM 2.5 at 124 and PM 10 at 137, unhealthy. Double whammy for Delhiites with deteriorating air quality. "Responsibility is ours, I have seen in news that in lockdown times one can see Himalayas from Punjab, now one can't even see Qutub Minar in Delhi due to smog, we need to follow pollution prevention rules to avoid the situation," said a local. Stubble burning in neighbouring states is likely to pollute air in national capital further.
Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.
On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with jawans. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.
People celebrated 'Kukur Tihar' as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations. 'Kukur Tihar' is celebrated on the 2nd day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. It focuses on the bond between humans and dogs. People worshipped stray dogs at a dog shelter in Kathmandu, which hosts over 100 stray dogs. Sneha's Care-Animal Shelter is founded by Sneha Shrestha, whose pet dog was poisoned by her neighbor. After seeing painful death of her dog, Sneha decided to open a dog shelter home.
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes. Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the coronavirus situation in national capital. He said, "The average rate of death is less than one per cent. We have directed our teams and police to keep a close check on people not following norms and ensure strict action against them."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia met victim's family members of Adarsh Nagar Murder case of Delhi on October 28. Sisodia consoled them over their loss. Deputy Sisodia said, "This is a very cruel incident. I met victim's family and they are in grief and totally shocked. 2 are arrested while two are still out. Government will assure strict action against them. " In Adarsh Nagar incident, 4 men killed a man while injured his two brothers after quarrel broke between them.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes. Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali',..
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Delhiites to not burst crackers on Diwali. He said, "Like last year, we'll celebrate Diwali together this year too. Please don't burst crackers at..