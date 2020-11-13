Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness.

Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations.

On Saturday, many temples across the country streamed prayer sessions online to avoid large gatherings.

In New Delhi, worried residents opted for low-key celebrations.

Some even stayed home and didn't visit friends or relatives.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

To Celebrate Diwali Is to Celebrate the Light

 Diwali is a celebration of light. It reminds me that we can help one another get through the darkest times. And it comes at an especially grim time in our..
NYTimes.com
Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Smog thickens in New Delhi on day of Diwali [Video]

Smog thickens in New Delhi on day of Diwali

On the day of Diwali, one of the most important festivals for Hindus, New Delhi continued to remain under a thick blanket of smog on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Covid-19: India to get 100 million Astra vaccine shots by next month

 The world’s largest vaccine maker is ramping up production of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 shot, aiming to have 100 million doses ready by December for an..
IndiaTimes
Integrated Check Post construction begins at Nepalgunj to boost connectivity [Video]

Integrated Check Post construction begins at Nepalgunj to boost connectivity

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Nepali Urban Development Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha on November 12 virtually witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of an Integrated Check Post at Nepalgunj, Nepal. It is made with the aim to further boost connectivity and enhance people-to-people trade ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu. Addressing at the event, Piyush Goyal said, "I invite Krishna Gopal Shrestha to visit India once the COVID-19 pandemic is over so that we can discuss the ways to take forward the friendship between India and Nepal."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic and pollution fears

More than a billion Indians have celebrated Diwali amid concern over a resurgence in coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Shoppers shrug off pandemic, pollution ahead of India's biggest festival

Shoppers shrug off pandemic, pollution ahead of India's biggest festival New Delhi (AFP) Nov 12, 2020 Crowds packed New Delhi markets on Thursday ahead of India's biggest...
Energy Daily - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Kukur Tihar' observed in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

'Kukur Tihar' observed in Kathmandu amid COVID-19 pandemic

People celebrated 'Kukur Tihar' as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations. 'Kukur Tihar' is celebrated on the 2nd day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. It focuses on the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published
Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi [Video]

Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Kali Puja: Devotees offer prayers in Kolkata [Video]

Kali Puja: Devotees offer prayers in Kolkata

As Diwali festivities began, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers. Devotees flocked to Kali Ghat in Kolkata. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. Kali Puja is majorly observed in States of West..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published