Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved.

The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Kelly says Trump delaying the transition process for Biden 'hurts our national security'

"It's about the nation. It hurts our national security," former White House chief of staff John Kelly...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Former WH Chief of Staff John Kelly Says Trump ‘Hurts Our National Security’ by Blocking Biden Transition: You Can’t ‘Go From Zero to 1,000 MPH’

Former WH Chief of Staff John Kelly Says Trump ‘Hurts Our National Security’ by Blocking Biden Transition: You Can’t ‘Go From Zero to 1,000 MPH’ Former WH chief of staff John Kelly says Trump 'hurts our national security' by blocking Biden...
Mediaite - Published

White House National Security Council Aide Is Named to Top Pentagon Post

President Trump has installed a National Security Council official and former congressional aide as...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now [Video]

TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now

TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now . In a formal government notice issued on Thursday, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce Trump's executive order against TikTok. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever [Video]

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes"..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
Republicans Want Trump To Concede, Biden To Be Included In Briefings [Video]

Republicans Want Trump To Concede, Biden To Be Included In Briefings

Cracks are growing in the GOP defense of Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the 2020 election outcome. Many top Republicans are contending that Joe Biden should immediately get national security..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published