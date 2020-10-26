Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved. The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.
Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend at a Trump campaign news conference held at 'The Four Seasons.' The trouble is, it wasn't at the 5-star hotel. Instead, it was at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company.