Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.'

By far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov.

3 election.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved. The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results

 Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the..
TMZ.com

Biden Asked Republicans to Give Him a Chance. They’re Not Interested.

 Joe Biden promised not only to win, but to “restore the soul of the nation.” But the deep divisions that animated President Trump’s tenure show no signs of..
NYTimes.com
Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend at a Trump campaign news conference held at 'The Four Seasons.' The trouble is, it wasn't at the 5-star hotel. Instead, it was at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Million MAGA March: Protesters gather for pro-Trump rallies

 Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys say they will attend the Washington DC rallies.
BBC News

Trump supporters rally, coronavirus pandemic, Masters: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump supporters plan D.C. rallies amid speculation extremists may attend, NASA and SpaceX historic launch and more things to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Trump supporters plan rallies in Washington DC, experts warn extremists may attend

 It's unclear how many people will go to rallies in support of President Trump in Washington, D.C., but experts warn right-wing extremists may attend.
USATODAY.com

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York [Video]

Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled through Manhattan and..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 01:42Published