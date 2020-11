Nazneen Contractor On Groundbreaking Role In 'The Christmas Ring' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:57s - Published 7 minutes ago Nazneen Contractor On Groundbreaking Role In 'The Christmas Ring' Canadian-Indian actress Nazneen Contractor reacts to being the first person of East Indian descent to headline a Hallmark movie in "The Christmas Ring". Premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on W Network. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like