For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia.

It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes.

It brings Biden's final Electoral College count to 306, well above the 270 vote threshold for victory.

Trump will earn 232 Electoral College votes.


