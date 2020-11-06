Global  
 

For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia.

It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes.

It brings Biden's final Electoral College count to 306, well above the 270 vote threshold for victory.

Trump will earn 232 Electoral College votes.

According to Business Insider, nearly all statewide precincts have reported.

Biden led Trump by a 0.3% margin, earning 49.5% of the votes compared to Trump's 49.2%.

Due to the closeness of the race, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday ordered a statewide audit of the presidential election results.

Such an audit requires that each ballot be counted by hand.

Final vote tallies from each precinct must be submitted by November 18th.


