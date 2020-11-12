Global  
 

What does Cummings' exit mean for the PM?

What does Cummings' exit mean for the PM?

What does Cummings' exit mean for the PM?

With a busy political schedule on the horizon, how will Boris Johnson cope without his personal right-hand man, Dominic Cummings?


Cummings ‘wanted to leave image’ with Downing Street exit, says David Davis

Dominic Cummings’ exit from Downing Street while holding a large box was “entirely deliberate”...
What Cummings' exit means for Downing Street

In a dramatic week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost two of his key aides, chief ad…
Tory MPs welcome Dominic Cummings’ exit from No 10 as a chance for a fresh start

Conservative MPs have welcomed Dominic Cummings’ departure as Boris Johnson’s chief adviser amid...
Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit [Video]

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit

Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some..

Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10 [Video]

Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts to the news that Boris Johnson’s mostsenior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Streetposition by the end of the year.

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation [Video]

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories..

